/NFL clears Raiders owner Tom Brady of any wrongdoing, says 'no policies stop owner from sitting in coaches' booth'

Las Vegas Raiders part owner Tom Brady has been cleared of any wrong doings by the NFL in a statement after he was seen sitting in the Riaders' booth for coaches during their Week 2 Monday Night Football (MNF) game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The NFL legend's presence in the Raiders' booth came into question given his partnership with Fox as a lead sports broadcaster. Brady was also seen wearing a headset and fans asked if his presence gave the Raiders an undue advantage. It didn't matter in the end as the Raiders lost the game 9-20 against the Chargers.
"There are no policies that prohibit an owner from sitting in the coaches' booth or wearing a headset during a game," read a statement by the as reported by NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. "Brady was sitting in the booth in his capacity as a limited partner. All personnel sitting in the booth must abide by policies that prohibit the use of electronic devices other than league-issued equipment such as a Microsoft Surface Tablet for the Sideline Viewing System."
Brady had signed a 10-year deal as a broadcaster with Fox Sports in his last year in the league in 2022 (QB for Tampa Bay Buccaneers). His approval with the NFL for part ownership in the Las Vegas-based franchise was still pending when he started his career with Fox Sports as an announcer.
The Raiders started their season well with a 20-13 win in Week 1 against the New England Patriots but Geno Smith and the company unravelled against the better defense of the Chargers in Week 2. Las Vegas offense could not score a single touchdown against the Chargers - highlighting the massive scope of improvement needed. The Raiders also went down a place in NFL Week 3 Power Rankings and currently are at number 24.