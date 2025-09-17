Google Preferred
NFL clears Raiders owner Tom Brady of any wrongdoing, says 'no policies stop owner from sitting in coaches' booth'

Prashant Talreja
Published: Sep 17, 2025, 13:09 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 13:09 IST
Las Vegas Raiders part owner Tom Brady has been cleared of any wrong doings by the NFL in a statement after he was seen sitting in the Riaders' booth for coaches during their Week 2 Monday Night Football (MNF) game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The NFL legend's presence in the Raiders' booth came into question given his partnership with Fox as a lead sports broadcaster. Brady was also seen wearing a headset and fans asked if his presence gave the Raiders an undue advantage. It didn't matter in the end as the Raiders lost the game 9-20 against the Chargers.

What did NFL say about Brady?

"There are no policies that prohibit an owner from sitting in the coaches' booth or wearing a headset during a game," read a statement by the as reported by NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. "Brady was sitting in the booth in his capacity as a limited partner. All personnel sitting in the booth must abide by policies that prohibit the use of electronic devices other than league-issued equipment such as a Microsoft Surface Tablet for the Sideline Viewing System."

Brady had signed a 10-year deal as a broadcaster with Fox Sports in his last year in the league in 2022 (QB for Tampa Bay Buccaneers). His approval with the NFL for part ownership in the Las Vegas-based franchise was still pending when he started his career with Fox Sports as an announcer.

How are the Raiders faring this season?

The Raiders started their season well with a 20-13 win in Week 1 against the New England Patriots but Geno Smith and the company unravelled against the better defense of the Chargers in Week 2. Las Vegas offense could not score a single touchdown against the Chargers - highlighting the massive scope of improvement needed. The Raiders also went down a place in NFL Week 3 Power Rankings and currently are at number 24.

