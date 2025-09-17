/NFL Week 3 Power Ranking: Eagles continue to stay at top, Chiefs out of top 10

NFL Week 2 is done and only 10 out of 32 teams remain unbeaten so far after the two games each of all the teams. There are four unbeaten teams in the American Football Conference (AFC) - Buffalo Bills in AFC East, LA Chargers in AFC West, Cincinnati Bengals in AFC North, and Indianapolis Colts in AFC South. In National Football Conference (NFC), the unbeaten teams after the first two weeks are - Philadelphia Eagles in NFC East, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, LA Rams in NFC West, Green Bay Packers in NFC North, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFC South.

NFL Power Rankings Week 3

Some of the teams, despite winning their second consecutive game, have slid down, for eg. the Cincinnati Bengals because of the injury to quarterback Joe Burrow. Here are the complete NFL power rankings for Week 3:

Rank 1 - Philadelphia Eagles (2-0): The Super Bowl defending champions continue to stay at the top after winning their Week 2 matchup against Super Bowl 59 runners-up the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rank 2 - Buffalo Bills (2-0): The Bills won their games against the New York Jets in Week 2 after beating the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 and continue to hold second place.

Rank 3 - Baltimore Ravens (1-1): The Ravens bounced back emphatically in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns after being crushed by the Bills in Week 1. They are at the third place.

Rank 4 - Green Bay Packers (2-0): Jordan Love has been significant in the Packers being unbeaten after the first two games and continue to hold the fourth place.

Rank 5: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0): Baker Mayfield magic has kept the Bucs unbeaten and at number 5 of the power rankings - up one place from the last week.

Rank 6: Detroit Lions (1-1): The Lions mauled the Chicago Bears in Week 2 after getting beaten by the Packers in Week 1. They are now placed at number six - up two places from last week.

Rank 7: LA Rams (2-0): The Rams are up three places from last week after winning their Week 2 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Rank 8: Washington Commanders (1-1): The Commanders have dropped one place after losing to the Packers in Week 2 and QB Jayden Daniels uncertain to start in Week 3.

Rank 9: LA Chargers (2-0): The Chargers were exceptional against Geno Smith and the Raiders in Week 2 and hence are up four places at number nine in NFL Week 3 power ranking.

Rank 10: Denver Broncos (1-1): The Broncos lost a close game against the Colts in Week 2 and are down one place at number 10 in Week 3 power rankings.