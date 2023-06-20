Football: Mbappe goes past Just Fontaine with goal against Greece in Euro qualifiers

France captain and Paris Saint-Germain's star player Kylian Mbappe helped his team win 1-0 against Greece in the Euro 2024 Qualifier on Monday. The goal, which came via penalty, also helped Mbappe reach yet another milestone in his already illustrious career.

With the successful penalty, Mbappe eclipsed former France great Just Fontaine for scoring most goals in a single season for both club and country. Mbappe now has 54 goals for club and country combined in ongoing season, one more than Fontaine's 53 in 1957-58 season.

The goal was also Mbappe's 40th for Les Bleus for whom he has played 70 games so far. The star striker is now fifth on the list of most goals scored for France. Olivier Giroud leads the list with 54 goals in 123 matches for the Les Bleus.

Second on the list is another former great Thierry Henry with 51 goals in 123 matches. The rest two players ahead of Mbappe are Antoine Griezmann (43 goals in 120 matches) and Michel Platini (41 goals in 72 matches).

Among the current international stars, Mbappe drew level with Norway and Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland with his 40th goal. The Norwegian star, however, will have a shot at going past Mbappe when his team takes on Cyprus on Tuesday in the ongoing Euro 2024 qualifiers.

As for the match, Mbappe had missed the penalty on the first attempt but, the Greek goalkeeper Vlachodimos had left his line too early. The penalty was retaken and Mbappe didn't miss the second time. With the win, France now stand apart in Group B with 12 points win four wins in four games, six points clear of second-placed Greece.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the main tournament which will be played from June 14- July 14 in Germany.

