NBA: Heat shift focus on Damian Lillard after failing to get Bradley Beal

The 2023 NBA Finals runner-up Miami Heat are now shifting their focus on getting veteran Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard. The change in stance comes after Heat failed to get Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards. According to an ESPN report, Beal would be going to the Phoenix Suns, joining Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Heat, on the other hand, are looking for a star player to join Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo after failing to win their second NBA Finals in four years. As per the Bleacher Report and TNT's Chris Haynes, Lillard is someone Heat thinks can become the last piece of their puzzle.

"Miami’s focus is Portland superstar Damian Lillard with the genuine belief this could be the offseason the veteran guard seeks a change of scenery, league sources tell @NBAonTNT@BleacherReport," read the tweet by Haynes. Miami’s focus is Portland superstar Damian Lillard with the genuine belief this could be the offseason the veteran guard seeks a change of scenery, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 18, 2023 × Miami have been consistently good in the Butler era, making two NBA Finals along with an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in the last four years. They, however, have consistently fallen short as well as evident in the 2023 Finals where they lost to the Denver Nuggets 4-1.

Lillard has been in trade rumours in recent years. The seven-time All-Star player, however, has not been allowed to be a part of the free agency by the Blazers as they delay a potential rebuild. Lillard, too, has insisted on staying in Portland but without the rebuild.

The veteran guard, although, has shown interest in joining the Miami Heat or Brooklyn Nets in case of a hypothetical trade. Lillard, in response to a question about where he'd like to traded between Boston, Miami and Brooklyn, replied, 'Miami obviously.' He made the comments in a tweet shared by HeatNation on the Showtime. Damian Lillard says Miami is ‘obviously’ his first choice over Boston, New York and Brooklyn in a hypothetical trade



“Bam is my dawg”



(Via @Showtime ) pic.twitter.com/9XhBZq3kIp — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 7, 2023 × "Miami is the obvious one and Bam is my dawg. And, Brooklyn in the obvious too," said the 32-year-old point guard.

