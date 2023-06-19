NBA: Suns in talks to bring in Bradley Beal from Wizards in blockbuster deal - Report

In what could be a blockbuster deal, the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns are in talks to carry out a trade which may see three-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal joining the Suns. The trade developments, which could see the Wizards getting Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks and a pick swap, were reported by ESPN citing sources.

"This was an extremely complicated process with so many different hurdles to get through, and (Wizards owner) Ted Leonsis and (Wizards president) Michael Winger were unbelievable partners in making this happen," Beal's agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, said while talking to ESPN. "From the day that Ted drafted Brad, he has been by our side along with (former general managers) Ernie Grunfeld and Tommy Sheppard. They've always had Brad's back in every way and now we have experienced the exact same thing with Ted and Michael Winger. We are extremely grateful."

The trade, if materialised, will make the Suns an immediate title contender. Once the deal is announced, which could takes days as per the ESPN report, it will see Beal joining a roster which already has Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

The reason behind the delay in announcing the deal is to give the Wizards ample time to find a contender for veteran Chris Paul in a possible three-team deal, said sources to ESPN. In a scenario where a potential title-contending team can't be found for Paul, there could be an added clause in the contract by the Wizards, allowing Paul to become a free agent.

Beal, who made his debut in NBA with the Wizards in the 2012-13 season, has spent all his career with them. In his 11-year stint at Washington, Beal has appeared in 695 games and has scored 22.1 points on average. He has made a trip to the postseason five times in the last decade, averaging 23.5 points in 45 games.

