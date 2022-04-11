'Focus on playing for CSK not India': Ex-Australian cricketer slams out-of-form Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's form has been under the scanner in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Gaikwad, who was the leading run-getter in IPL 2021 last year, has failed to get going so far this season and is yet to fire with the bat for the fur-time champions, who have endured a disastrous start to the season.

Expectations were high from Gaikwad this season after he impressed one and all with his skills and consistency last season. The right-hander had clinched the Orange Cap last year with 635 runs as he played an instrumental role in CSK's title-winning campaign. He was one of the players to be retained by the franchise ahead of IPL 2022 but has failed to repay the faith shown in him by the franchise.

Gaikwad was dismissed on a duck in CSK's opening game against KKR and has since scored only 18 runs in the last four matches for his side. His struggles with the bat have also seen CSK make a woeful start to the season as they are yet to win a game this season with four defeats in their first four matches.

Amid Gaikwad's poor run, former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has slammed the CSK opener and said he should be focusing on playing just for CSK and not think about his Team India prospects.

“If Gaikwad is thinking of playing for India rather than what he can do for the team, he’s going to be found wanting. Because you can’t think like that. You’ve got to focus on what you’re doing now and let everything else take care of itself,” Hogg said in a video on his YouTube channel.

After his heroics in the IPL last year, Gaikwad made his debut for the Indian team last year. He has played three T20Is for the Men in Blue and has scored 39 runs for the national side and is considered as one of the future contenders for the opening slot in white-ball cricket for Team India.

Hogg also highlighted how CSK have been poor in all three departments - batting, bowling and fielding which has resulted in their downfall in the ongoing season. The former Australia spinner also stated that Gaikwad's shot selection has been poor against pace this season and he needs to work on his shortcomings.

“Simply, they (CSK) are not batting, bowling or fielding well. All three departments, they are outplayed. We go to the top of the order first – Ruturaj Gaikwad. At present, he has had his struggles on the bouncier wickets up here in Mumbai,” said Hogg.

“He doesn’t know whether to play the cut shot or backfoot drive; he is just flirting outside the off-stump and giving opportunities to the opposition teams,” he added.