Not Ravindra Jadeja! Ravi Shastri names former CSK star who should have replaced MS Dhoni as captain

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have had a woeful start to their campaign in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as they find themselves reeling at the bottom of the points table with zero points after four straight defeats in their first four matches. The defending champions have lost four games in a row at the start of the season for the first time in IPL history.

MS Dhoni had decided to step down as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings just a couple of days ahead of the start of IPL 2022 handing over the baton to star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has had a disastrous start to his captaincy stint with the four-time champions. Jadeja is yet to bag his first win as captain for CSK as the Men in Yellow are on a losing streak of 4 games.

Reacting to Jadeja's poor start as CSK captain, former India head coach Ravi Shastri said the all-rounder should not have been appointed Dhoni's replacement as captain when the former CSK skipper knew that he was ready to step down. Shastri feels CSK should not have let go of their former star Faf du Plessis, who could have led the side and Jadeja could have played freely as a player.

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja more than capable of handling captaincy for CSK, says former India head coach Ravi Shastri



Du Plessis was roped in by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the IPL 2022 mega auction in February this year and has been leading his new side in the ongoing season. Du Plessis was part of the CSK squad last year and played an instrumental role in helping them claim their 4th IPL title.

"I believe, a player like Jadeja should focus on his cricket. If Chennai think about it again, they should have not let Faf du Plessis go because he is a match-winner and played a lot," Shastri said on ESPN Cricinfo.

"If Dhoni didn't want to captain the side, then Faf should have become the captain and Jadeja should have played as a player. Because he (Jadeja) can then play freely, no pressure of captaincy. Things could have been different for Chennai," the former India head coach added.

Also Read: 'Tremendous switch' - Former England skipper picks India youngster as best transfer of IPL 2022

Shastri had earlier stated that Jadeja was more than capable of handling the responsibility of captaining CSK in IPL 2022. However, the defending champions' poor start to their ongoing campaign has made the former India head coach rethink his earlier claims.

Du Plessis, on the other hand, has enjoyed a brilliant start to his captaincy stint at RCB with three wins in their first four matches so far this season. RCB are on an unbeaten streak of three games after losing their opener against Punjab Kings.