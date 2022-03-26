Ravindra Jadeja more than capable of handling captaincy for CSK, says former India head coach Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes Ravindra Jadeja is more than capable of handling the responsibility of captaincy for his Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The legendary MS Dhoni stepped down as CSK captain earlier this week to hand over the reins to Jadeja.

Dhoni led CSK in all twelve seasons right from the inception of the tournament in 2008. He was part of the Rising Pune Supergiants side for two years in 2016 and 2017 when CSK were banned from IPL. Dhoni remains one of the most successful captains in IPL history with nine finals and four titles to his name as captain.

While many had expected Dhoni to continue leading CSK this year, Dhoni decided to hand over the reins to Jadeja looking at the future. Reacting to Jadeja's appointment as the new skipper of the side, Shastri said the added responsibility to do wonders for the Indian all-rounder.

"Jaddu, my friend, good luck. I am sure you are more than capable of handling the job as captain. I think he has got added responsibility and that will do him wonders," Shastri said on Star Sports.

"Get out there and enjoy yourself like you normally do and be a good captain. Good luck with the toss, start winning many," Shastri added.

Shastri, who worked closely with Jadeja during his stint as the head coach of the Indian team from 2017 to 2021, said he has seen the all-rounder evolve in the last three years. Apart from being a superb fielder and a brilliant spinner, Jadeja has massively improved as a batter and Shastri believes he will be the livewire for CSK.

"He has been an outstanding cricketer for India. No. 1 in the world rankings when it comes to being an all-rounder. I have seen him evolve over the last 5 years and, in particular, the last 3 years," said Shastri.

"The way he is focussed on his batting. The time he has spent at the nets, the self-belief he has brought into the game. Apart from being an outstanding fielder and doing the job with the ball, I think he is a livewire in the team. He is very energetic, he is very positive and I am most happy to see he is back from a knee injury," he added.

CSK are currently locking horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening game of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

