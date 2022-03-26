'I am not surprised': AB de Villiers reacts to MS Dhoni handing over CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja

MS Dhoni left the entire cricketing fraternity in shock as he announced his resignation as the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) just days ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Dhoni handed over the reins to star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, bringing an end to a glorious tenure as the captain of the four-time champions.

Dhoni captained CSK in a total of twelve seasons and led to a staggering nine finals and four titles. CSK managed to qualify for the playoffs in eleven out of the twelve seasons under Dhoni's captaincy, missing out only once in 2020. Dhoni led CSK right from the inception of IPL in 2008 to 2021.

Dhoni was expected to continue leading CSK this season after having been retained by the franchise for a sum of Rs 12 crore (INR 120 million). However, he decided to step away to ensure he can be around and groom Jadeja as the new leader of the side going forward. Jadeja was CSK's first-choice retention for a sum of a whopping Rs 16 crore (INR 160 million).

Reacting to Dhoni handing over captaincy to Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022, former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) superstar AB de Villiers said he was not surprised by the move. De Villiers said it was the right time for Dhoni to step away having led the team to their fourth IPL title last season.

“I am not surprised by MS’ move. I am actually quite happy for him. Having carried that burden for so long, people might think that it is easy to be captain, but it really wears you down. You have sleepless nights sometimes, especially when you don’t have good seasons," De Villiers said on VUSports.

"But I think he stepped away at exactly the right time, having won the last IPL. The season before the last would have hurt him a lot. To come back and win the trophy and then say 'I’ll still play but someone else takes over and I’ll be there to support', it’s the perfect move.”

CSK have been one of the most consistent teams in the IPL over the years and will be looking to continue their stellar run under new captain Jadeja. CSK will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening game of the season on Saturday (March 26).