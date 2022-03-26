'Don't expect me in strategy meetings': Former IPL coach recalls his first conversation with MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has a stellar record as captain for the Chennai Super Kings with four titles and a staggering nine finals in just twelve seasons. Dhoni will be embarking on his 13th season with the franchise and 15th overall when he takes the field in the upcoming IPL 2022.

Dhoni had played for Rising Pune Supergiant for a couple of seasons in 2016 and 2017 when CSK were banned from the IPL. While he captained the now-defunct Pune franchise in the 2016 season, Dhoni played under the captaincy of Steve Smith in the next season.

One of the few players to have been part of all 15 editions of the IPL so far, Dhoni is the most capped player in the history of the tournament. The upcoming IPL 2022 will be the first season where Dhoni will turn up for CSK as a player and not captain having handed over the reins to star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

During IPL 2016 when Dhoni was leading RPSG, the franchise had hired Prasanna Agoram as their performance analyst coach under head coach Stephen Fleming. Agoram, an experienced coach, had previously worked with several IPL teams and the South Africa national team as well.

Also Read: Reliving the magnanimous highs of MS Dhoni as CSK captain post his shocking resignation

He recently recalled his first conversation with Dhoni, who was leading the now-defunct Pune franchise back then. Agoram revealed Dhoni told him in their first meeting that it was a pleasure to work with him but he would not like advice from the coach until he asked for it himself. Dhoni also told Agoram to conduct his strategy meetings with players and the other backroom staff but to not expect him in such meetings.

"When I had the opportunity to work with Mahendra Singh Dhoni for Pune Super Giants in IPL 2016, the first day we met he said, "Let's have a chat." We were in the Pune Stadium and he was about to put his pads on. He asked if he could get me a filter coffee. "Yes please," I replied. He called the guys there and gave a wink to get a filter coffee, and then continued chatting with me," Agoram wrote in his column for Cricbuzz.

"Look, I know you have a lot of experience in this field and that players like you, and the coach Stephen Fleming got you on board. It's a pleasure to work with you," Dhoni told Agoram.

"Give all the info and strategies to the coach and the players. Get the strategy meetings done with the players along with the coach, but don't expect me to be there and also don't give me any advice until I ask you. But mark a copy on the email on all your communications with the coach and players," added the former CSK captain.

Also Read: IPL 2022: CSK vs KKR - Head to head record, trivia, stats and squads

Agoram went on to state that he was okay with all of Dhoni's conditions and was later stumped by the former CSK captain, who had ordered a masala chai and not a filter coffee for himself and the performance analyst coach. Dhoni later told Agoram that he was good at stumpings.

"I said this was okay. Then finally the filter coffee arrived. I had a sip and it was a masala chai. Dhoni looked at me with a smile and said, "I am good at stumpings"," wrote Agoram.

The Pune franchise had a poor run under Dhoni in IPL 2016 as they managed to win only five out of their 14 matches to finish seventh. Dhoni was replaced by Smith as captain ahead of IPL 2017 where Pune managed to make it to the final and lost to Mumbai Indians by just 1 run.

Dhoni returned to CSK in 2018 and led them to a memorable triumph on their comeback. CSK once again managed to reach the final in IPL 2019 but suffered a close defeat by just a run to lose out on winning back to back trophies. CSK won their fourth IPL title under Dhoni last year which proved to be his last year as captain in the IPL.