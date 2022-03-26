IPL 2022: CSK vs KKR - Head to head record, trivia, stats and squads

It will mark a new dawn in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer lead their respective teams out in the opening game of IPL 2022 on Saturday (March 26). While Jadeja will be in charge of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) having replaced the legendary MS Dhoni at the helm, Iyer will be captaining the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the first time.

The two teams had last met in the final of IPL 2022 last year where CSK came out on top against KKR to lift their fourth IPL trophy. Dhoni is no more in charge of the side but will continue being a leader in the CSK squad and play as a pure wicket-keeper batter this season.

Eoin Morgan, who had led KKR to the final last season, is no more part of the squad. KKR have revamped their team significantly with the additions of the likes of Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Sam Billings, Chamika Karunaratne and Aaron Finch among others this time around.

CSK, meanwhile have managed to retain their core squad from their title-winning campaign last year as they have managed to get back the likes of Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo and Robin Uthappa among others. Both teams will be missing the services of a couple of their key players in the opener.

While CSK will be without the services of injured Deepak Chahar and all-rounder Moeen Ali due to quarantine guidelines, KKR will not have Aaron Finch and Pat Cummins for their first game of the season. Nonetheless, both teams will be looking to make a winning start to their campaign at the Wankhede Stadium.

Here is all you need to know about IPL 2022 opener between CSK and KKR:

Head to head:

Chennai Super Kings hold a clear edge over the Kolkata Knight Riders when it comes to the head to head record between the two sides. CSK have won a staggering 14 time in 25 meetings between the two teams so far in the IPL. KKR have just eight wins to their name against CSK.

Stats:

Former CSK captain MS Dhoni holds the record for most runs against KKR by any CSK batter in the current squad. Dhoni has 501 runs in 29 matches against KKR. KKR's Andre Russell is the highest run-getter against CSK from the current KKR squad.

Trivia:

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders last met in the final of the Indian Premier League in 2021. MS Dhoni-led CSK defeated KKR by 27 runs in the final to lift their fourth IPL trophy at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chamika Karunaratne, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Mohammad Nabi, Sheldon Jackson, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar

