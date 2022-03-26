MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli share a heartwarming hug as legends catch up ahead of IPL 2022 opener - WATCH

Virat Kohli was seen catching up with MS Dhoni during a practice session in Mumbai ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Both Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were training at the same venue where Kohli met Dhoni and the duo shared a heartwarming hug before having a long conversation.

As the entire league stage of the IPL 2022 is being played across four venues in Maharashtra, the franchises have been sharing their training grounds with each other. Kohli, who shares an impeccable bond with former India captain Dhoni, didn't miss out on the opportunity to catch up with him as RCB shared the ground with CSK on Friday.

A video of Kohli walking up to Dhoni and sharing a hug with him during the two teams' training sessions went viral on social media. RCB also took to Twitter to share pictures of the duo and wrote - "Just a couple of LEGENDS catching up at practice."

Kohli and Dhoni shared the Indian dressing room for over a decade and were part of several memorable victories for India on the international stage. The duo was part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning campaign and the 2013 Champions Trophy triumph. Kohli had made his India debut under Dhoni's captaincy in 2008 and went on to become a great of the game under his leadership.

It was in 2015 that Kohli took over from Dhoni as India's Test captain before taking over the white-ball captaincy in 2017. While Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020, Kohli is still an integral member of the Indian team across formats despite having given up captaincy across all formats of the game.

IPL 2022 will be the first instance where both Dhoni and Kohli will represent their respective franchises as players having given up captaincy. Dhoni recently stepped down as the captain of four-time IPL champions CSK to hand over the reins to star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja while Kohli had already left RCB's captaincy last year.

While Dhoni will play under Jadeja, Kohli will be playing under RCB's new captain Faf du Plessis in the upcoming season.