David Warner | Photo - IPL |

David Warner had a forgetful campaign in IPL 2021 as he managed to make only eight appereances for his side Sunrisers Hyderabad where he scored 195 runs. However, Warner was qick to shut his critics down with a Man of the Tounament performance in the T20 World Cup last year. He has been one of the most prolific run-getters in the IPL over the last few seasons and will be looking to make an impact for his new franchise Delhi Capitals this year.

(Photograph:Others)