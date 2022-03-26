CSK vs KKR, IPL 2022 prediction today: Who will win Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match?

The wait is finally over as the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is here. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the opening game of the season at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The two finalists from last season will be hoping to get off to a winning start this year.

The IPL has gone bigger and better this time around with as many as ten teams taking part in the tournament. Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will be making their debut in the IPL this year. The tournament is all set to be played entirely in India this year with four venues across Maharashtra to host a total of 70 matches in the league stage.

CSK had defeated KKR in the final to lift their fourth IPL trophy last year and will be meeting the same opponent in their opening game of the season. Both teams have undergone massive changes this year, including a major captaincy shuffle. While MS Dhoni has vacated the captaincy spot for Ravindra Jadeja at CSK, KKR will be led by Shreyas Iyer.

Both CSK and KKR have also had changes in the personnel as the two teams roped in a number of new players in the mega auction last month. While KKR have let go of the likes of Eoin Morgan, Rahul Tripathi, Lockie Ferguson and Prasidh Krishna among others, CSK failed to get back Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur and didn't go for their leading run-getter Suresh Raina.

Also Read: MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli share a heartwarming hug as legends catch up ahead of IPL 2022 opener - WATCH

CSK will miss the services of their most expensive signing at the auction - Deepak Chahar, while all-rounder Moeen Ali is also expected to miss the opener. KKR, on the other hand, will be without two of their overseas stars - Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch who are both playing for their national team currently.

Also Read: IPL 2022: From injuries to national team commitments - Player availability for all teams

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2022 opener prediction: Chennai Super Kings have dominated Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL over the years when it comes to the head to head record between the two sides. CSK have 17 wins to their name compared to KKR's 8 in 25 meetings between the two teams. Despite CSK missing the likes of Moeen and Chahar, the Jadeja-led side will start as favourites against KKR and are likely to triumph in the IPL 2022 opener considering their batting firepower and the experience in their line-up.