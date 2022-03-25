IPL 2022: From injuries to national team commitments - Player availability for all teams

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season will get underway on March 26 but almost all the teams have some concern about the availability of their players. While a number of players have a few injury concerns, a large chunk of cricketers will be joining the tournament after fulfilling their commitments with their national sides.

Here’s a look at the player availability for the IPL teams -

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Glenn Maxwell will be missing the first two games while fellow Australia internationals Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff will be missing the first three games of the tournament as they are currently in Pakistan and will not be released before April 6.

Mumbai Indians

Jofra Archer, who fetched a huge price of INR 8 crores, will be unavailable for this season as he is recovering from an elbow injury. Suryakumar Yadav will not be available for their first game against Delhi Capitals as he is still undergoing rehab after suffering a hairline thumb fracture.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch will both be missing the initial four or five games for last year’s finalists as they will have to quarantine after coming to India following the series against Pakistan. New Zealand bowler Tim Southee will be the perfect replacement for Pat Cummins in the playing XI but he will miss the knockout stage of the tournament due to national team commitments.

Punjab Kings

Kagiso Rabada and Jonny Bairstow are both playing for South Africa and England respectively at the moment and they are expected to miss the first two games for Punjab Kings.

Gujarat Titans

West Indies quick Alzarri Joseph, who is currently playing the third Test encounter against England, will miss the first game against Lucknow Super Giants as he will have to quarantine post arrival.

Chennai Super Kings

Deepak Chahar, who was the biggest buy for CSK in the auction, will miss a major part of the tournament due to a quadriceps injury. Moeen Ali and Dwaine Pretorius will be missing their first game against KKR as they both will be arriving late and will have to quarantine for few days.

Rajasthan Royals

Rassie van der Dussen may miss the first game but his arrival date remains uncertain at the point.

Lucknow Super Giants

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers will be available after the first week of the tournament as they are part of the West Indies Test squad against England. Australia’s Marcus Stoinis will also be missing the first three matches for the team due to national team commitments.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

The only player who will miss a few games for SRH is Australia fast bowler Sean Abbott.

Delhi Capitals

David Warner is unavailable for the first two games while Mitchell Marsh is expected to miss the first three. Lungi Ngidi and Mustafizur Rahman will be joining the squad after missing the first game. The intrigue surrounding Anrich Nortje’s fitness continues to increase and although he has joined the squad, he may end up missing the initial few games due to hip and back issues.