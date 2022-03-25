IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar identifies one team unlikely to win title this year

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season kicks off on Saturday with last year’s finalists Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders facing each other. This year, the competition in the tournament has gone up a notch as two new teams joined the fray and a number of franchises have done quite well in the auctions.

However, former Indian cricket team skipper Sunil Gavaskar has identified one franchise who he thinks will find it difficult to win the tournament this year.

"Punjab Kings is one of those teams that have not managed to win the IPL. This time, I don't think they have an impact player in their squad but this can benefit the team as well. When there are very low expectations, there is very less pressure and when the pressure is less, the players are freer in their approach," Gavaskar told Sports Tak.

"In that aspect, I think Punjab Kings can surprise a few. Will they win the trophy? I doubt that. See, this is a T20 format and you have to be in that consistent cycle of winning," he added.

Punjab Kings have never won the title but they came very close in 2014. Wriddhiman Saha scored a brilliant century in the final but they were ultimately defeated by the Kolkata Knight Riders.

This season, they will be led by Mayank Agarwal and the auction provided some star additions for them in the form Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan and Shikhar Dhawan to name a few.