'Tremendous switch' - Former England skipper picks India youngster as best transfer of IPL 2022

Former England cricket team skipper believes that Shreyas Iyer to Kolkata Knight Riders was the ‘best deal’ of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season thanks to his batting and captaincy skills.

“I think, of all the manoeuvres in the auction, Shreyas to KKR was the best deal. I think it's a tremendous switch for KKR. He has already shown to be a very good captain for Delhi. But it's his batting. I like his manner. He knows how to control people, which is a lot of what captaincy is all about,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz while analysing the performance of franchises in the mega auction.

Kolkata Knight Riders went into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction with a clear intention of picking up a captain for the side.

With the team not retaining Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik, the message was clear that they were in the hunt for a new leader and they found the perfect answer in Shreyas Iyer who also entered the auction after parting ways with Delhi Capitals.

Shreyas was part of the Delhi Capitals side for quite some time and he also led them before suffering an injury in 2021.

He was replaced by Rishabh Pant and although he had a good show in the later half of the tournament, the need for captaincy led to the parting of ways with the franchise.

KKR picked Shreyas Iyer for a sum of INR 122.5 million which made him the second most expensive player in the auction and under his leadership, the side has won three out of their five matches this season.

Shreyas was also able to find his batting form with a gritty half century against Delhi Capitals.