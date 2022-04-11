IPL 2022: Trent Boult leaves KL Rahul gobsmacked with an absolute jaffa in LSG's run-chase versus RR - WATCH

KL Rahul was going to be one of the main batters for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their stiff 166-run chase versus the one-time winners Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 20 of the IPL 2022 edition. However, captain Rahul fell for a first-ball duck in LSG's run-chase, to push the team on the back foot before they eventually lost the clash by mere three runs.

Talking about Rahul's dismissal, he was left gobsmacked by an absolute jaffa from RR pacer Trent Boult who bowled an inswinger from round the wicket. The delivery left Rahul with no time to react as the right-hander saw his stumps getting rattled in a jiffy. Here's the video of Rahul's dismissal:

After Rahul's dismissal, Quinton de Kock's 39 and rapid knocks from Krunal Pandya-Marcus Stoinis kept LSG in the run-chase before they fell short by three runs to be restricted for 162-9 in 20 overs. Earlier, Lucknow had opted to bowl first and had restricted RR to 67-4 before Shimron Hetmyer's 59 propelled RR to a winning score, 165-6.

After the match, Rahul lauded Boult at the post-match presentation and said, "I didn't see it (the ball that got him from Boult), if I did I could have done something about it. Have to give it to him. Was a good ball."