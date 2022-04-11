RR vs LSG: Yuzvendra Chahal scripts a new record, becomes 2nd fastest to claim 150 IPL wickets

Yuzvendra Chahal wasn't retained or brought back by his seven-year-old franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of IPL 2022. Thus, he was attained by one-time winners Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the wily wrist spinner is delivering the goods for the inaugural champions in the 15th season of the cash-rich league.

In match 20 of IPL 2022, on Sunday evening (April 10), the RR franchise faced the in-form KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. After two successive wins and then a loss, RR had to return to winning ways and they did courtesy Chahal's match-winning 4-0-41-4. He accounted for the scalps of Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya and Dushmantha Chameera to guide his side to a narrow three-run win, in defence of 166 (being asked to bat first).

Courtesy his spell, Chahal scripted a new record as he became the second-fastest to the 150-wicket club in IPL (in his 118th match). He is the fourth Indian -- all spinners -- to enter the elite club.

FASTEST TO 150

105 - Lasith Malinga

118 - Yuzvendra Chahal

137 - DJ Bravo

140 - Amit Mishra

156 - Piyush Chawla

159 - Harbhajan Singh

In addition, Chahal also attained the Purple Cap and now has 11 wickets to his name in the current season. At the post-match presentation, he stated, "Backed myself. My main strength is my mind. Didn't want to divert from what I usually do. I was always ready to bowl at anytime from overs 1-20. Enjoyed de Kock's wicket the most. He could've changed the game. Had seen him step out, had an intuition he'd come again (Badoni). Bowled it wider. Don't think a lot about my bad games."

Apart from Chahal, Trent Boult's opening spell, Shimron Hetymer's attacking 59 and debutant Kuldeep Sen's emphatic last-over propelled RR to their third win of the season. They are now at the top of the points table.