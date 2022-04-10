Ravichandran Ashwin becomes first cricketer to get 'retired out' in IPL history during RR vs LSG clash

Ravichandran Ashwin became the first cricketer in Indian Premier League (IPL) history to be retired out during the match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday.

During the 19th over of the Rajasthan Royals innings, Ashwin walked off the field and it was declared that the all-rounder was ‘retired out’. According to the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules, a batsman can be ‘retired out’ during a dead ball situation after informing the on-field umpires.

"A batter may retire at any time during his/her innings when the ball is dead. The umpires, before allowing play to proceed, shall be informed of the reason for a batter retiring.," states ICC's law.

Ashwin, who was batting at 28 off 23 balls, quickly left the field and made his way directly to the RR dressing room while Riyan Parag came out as the next batsman to partner Shimron Hetmyer.

"I literally have no idea about that retire-out decision from Ashwin! It was a good decision in the end... We are in with a very good chance," Hetmyer said during the innings break when he was asked about his reaction to Ashwin being retired out.

Overall, Ashwin is the fourth batsman to be dismissed in this manner in T20s with Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi, Bhutan’s Sonam Tobgay and Bangladesh’s Sunzamul Islam being the other three cricketers.

Hetmyer, on the other end, slammed 59 off 36 balls with the help of six maximums to rescue the Rajasthan Royals innings as they reached a total of 165 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs.