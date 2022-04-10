IPL 2022: Former India all-rounder points out 'major headache' for struggling Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians are no strangers to comebacks in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the five-time champions have recovered from a bad start multiple times to clinch the trophy in the past. MI actually have the distinction of not winning their first game of the season even once in 10 years.

However, former Indian cricket tram all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that this time, they will find it difficult to repeat that feat as there is a ‘major headache’ in the side for skipper Rohit Sharma.

Also read | Delhi Capitals' Shardul Thakur completes incredible catch to dismiss KKR's Ajinkya Rahane - WATCH

"Mumbai Indians know how to make a comeback from situations like these. They've done it in the past, back in 2014 and 2015. In IPL 2015, they were in a similar situation and came from behind to lift the title, but that team was a little different," Pathan said on Cricket Live on Star Sports.

"This year, MI doesn't have a bowler who can support Bumrah well. This is a major headache for the captain.

Mumbai Indians have not lost a single game in their first four appearances this year but Pathan praised the duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma for their batting till now.

Also read | IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore share MCC law after Virat Kohli's controversial dismissal

"MI's batting still looks good as they have young Tilak Varma doing well, Suryakumar Yadav starred in his comeback game, and Ishan Kishan has been firing at the top. You hope Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard will also score runs as the tournament progresses but their bowling department looks weak, especially the pace attack," Pathan said.

"Traditionally, the pitches in Maharashtra have suited fast bowlers and if the seamers do their job well, then Murugan Ashwin will also return with better figures," he added.