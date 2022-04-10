IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals' Shardul Thakur completes incredible catch to dismiss KKR's Ajinkya Rahane - WATCH

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Shardul Thakur pulled off a sensational catch to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

Chasing a mammoth target of 216, Rahane was looking to accelerate against the left-arm fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed but ended up miscuing a shot towards long-on. Shardul, who was positioned at mid-on, ran a considerable amount of distance with his back towards the bowler and was able to complete the catch with a calculated dive as he controlled his body to stop before the boundary line.

Shardul was also quite effective with the bat earlier as he slammed one four and three massive sixes to score 29 off just 11 deliveries to take his side to 215 for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs.

It was a batting clinic from Delhi Capitals as they dominated the KKR bowling attack with an aggressive mindset and fearless shot selection. Prithvi Shaw and David Warner were off to a flyer as the duo added 93 runs in just 52 balls for the opening wicket.

Prithvi was dismissed for 51 after hitting seven fours and two sixes while Warner kept playing his part and was ultimately dismissed for 61 with the help of six boundaries and two maximums.

Shardul was the wrecker in chief towards the end but he was supported well by Axar Patel who ended up scoring 22 off 14 deliveries with two fours and one six. For KKR, every bowler proved to be quite expensive but Sunil Narine was the pick of them with two wickets after conceding 21 runs.