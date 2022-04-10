IPL 2022: David Warner becomes first overseas player to achieve massive feat with fifty against KKR

David Warner was at his destructive best as the Australian cricket team opener scored his first half century for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. Warner scored 61 off 45 deliveries with six fours and two massive sixes.

Thanks to his destructive knock, Warner was able to add another milestone to his already illustrious career as he went past 5500 runs in the IPL.

He became the fifth batsman ever to achieve the feat after Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and ex-Chennai Super Kings player Suresh Raina.

Warner is the only overseas player to achieve this feat with South Africa legend AB de Villiers in distant second with 5162 runs. The left-hander was also the fastest to achieve this feat.

Delhi Capitals marched to a 44-run victory against KKR thanks to a dominant show from the batsmen.

Warner was the star of the show along with Prithvi Shaw (51 off 29 balls) as they added 93 runs for the opening wicket. The run rate took a slight dip during the middle overs but a late onslaught from Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur was enough to take DC to 215/5 in 20 overs.

Chasing 216, KKR never looked in control as DC kept taking wickets at regular intervals with Kuldeep Yadav claiming four while left-arm fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed took three. Shreyas Iyer tried to fight back with a well made 56 but the target proved too much them as they feel well short.