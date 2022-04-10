IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw, Khaleel Ahmed shine as Delhi Capitals register thumping win over KKR

Delhi Capitals (DC) rode on impressive knocks from Prithvi Shaw and David Warner to thrash Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 44 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday. Shaw and Warner combined to get DC off to a flying start after the Rishabh Pant-led side were put to bat first by KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Shaw and Warner slammed half-centuries apiece as they added a brilliant stand of 93 runs for the first wicket. Shaw slammed a quickfire 51 off 29 deliveries laced with seven fours and two sixes, Warner scored 61 off 45 balls. After Shaw's departure in the 9th over, DC skipper Rishabh Pant promoted himself at number three and scored 27 off just 14 balls to carry the momentum.

Shaw was on top of his game as he went after the KKR bowlers right from the word go and played fearlessly in the Powerplay to help DC get off to a brilliant start. The fifties from him and Warner set up the stage for a big total for the Capitals as they ended up posting 215 runs on the bard in 20 overs after cameos from Shardul Thakur (29 off 11) and Axar Patel (22 off 14) towards the end.

After setting up a huge target of 216 runs for KKR, DC bowlers went on to capitalise early during the run-chase as Khaleel Ahmed struck twice in successive overs to get rid of openers Venkatesh Iyer (18) and Ajinkya Rahane (8) cheaply. After the duo's dismissal, Kuldeep Yadav ran through DC's lower-middle order as the spinner came back to haunt his former side.

Kuldeep picked up the wickets of KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine and Umesh Yadav to finish with excellent figures of 4/35 in his 4 overs while Khaleel picked up three wickets for just 25 runs off his four overs. Khaleel dismissed Iyer, Rahane and Sam Billings in his spell to set up a comfortable win for DC.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer top-scored for KKR with his 54 off 33 balls and added 69 runs for the third wicket with Nitish Rana, who looked in good touch during his 20-ball 30 but the duo failed to stay out in the middle for long to see their side home. KKR did have power-hitter Andre Russell till the 20th over but the West Indies all-rounder failed to middle the ball properly and could only score 24 off 21 balls.

With the win, Delhi Capitals snapped their losing streak of two matches to bounce back to winning ways with their second win in four matches so far this season. KKR, on the other hand, too have now lost two out of their first five games and are currently placed on top of the points table with sox points from five matches.