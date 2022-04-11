IPL 2022: Questions over Umran Malik? Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted XI against Gujarat Titans

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aiming to continue their winning run in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as they take on Gujarat Titans on Monday. SRH lost their first two games but were able to find their form against Chennai Super Kings as Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi guided them to victory.

It was a good bowling performance from SRH as they kept taking wickets at regular intervals to stop CSK’s run flow and it was crucial in restricting them to a below-par total. In response, Abhishek Sharma scored an impressive fifty while Tripathi and Williamson provided perfect support to him.

With Gujarat Titans not losing a single game in the competition till now, it will be a stern test for Sunrisers Hyderabad it will be interesting to see if they look to change things up in the playing XI.

Skipper Kane Williamson is expected to open the batting with Abhishek Sharma once again with in-form Rahul Tripathi completing the gritty trio at the top of the Sunrisers Hyderabad batting line-up.

Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran will provide solidity to the middle order with Shashank Singh expected to keep Abdul Samad out of the team for now in order to maintain the winning combination.

Washington Sundar will play the dual role of a finisher and an effective spinner with the pace quartet of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Marco Jansen and Umran Malik being the backbone of the bowling line-up.

Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik