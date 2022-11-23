FIFA World Cup 2022 Broadcast TV and OTT-Live Streaming: When and where to watch Belgium vs Canada?

On Thursday (November 24), Belgium and Croatia will square off in what will be their respective tournament openers in the FIFA World Cup 2022 edition, in Qatar. Both are placed in Group F also comprising Morroco and last edition's runners-up Croatia. Benig in a tough group, both the sides will hope for an impressive start but Belgium, who bowed out with a loss in the semi-finals in the 2018 edition, will start as favourites.

Belgium's star-studded line-up, comprising Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku, Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, will be the players to watch out for. The experienced line-up will test the Canadians, who have qualified for the FIFA WC for only the second time since 1986.

Ahead of the match, Canada's captain Atiba Hutchinson said on Tuesday (November 22), "I’ve already seen it sparking a lot of interest in younger players, 7, 8-year olds, some in my family, teammates, children. Just the interest that it’s brought to our country is really special to see. I’ve been with the national team a very long time and I never seen it get to this level.” Hutchinson added, "We want to put Canada on the map."

Belgium have lost to the Netherlands and Egypt recently, hence, they will not like to take any team lightly at such an initial stage of the tournament. However, they have never lost three in a row since 2014. Will they maintain that record?

Here's everything to know about the Belgium vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2022 clash:

When is the Belgium vs Canada match of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

The Belgium vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2022 face-off, from Group F, will be held in the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

What time will the match be telecast in India?

The match will get start at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday (November 24).

Where can we watch the match live: Broadcast TV and OTT Channel in India?