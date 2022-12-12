FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil should have put their best shooters first, says ex-German coach Juergen Klinsmann

Brazil’s loss to Croatia (2-4) on penalties in the quarterfinal clash came as a shocker for everyone across world, even to their rivals, Germany. While it took only four players from each side to determine the winner of the game, Brazil’s star forward Neymar was left waiting for his turn as he was fifth in the line up. Winger Rodrygo and defender Marquinhos missed the penalties for Brazil that saw the five-time champions bowing out of the Qatar World Cup. Rather surprised by this call, former Germany manager Juergen Klinsmann said Brazil should have sent their best shooters first in the shootout.

While Argentina-Netherlands match was also full of drama, Juergen said everyone surrounding him was rather talking about this failed tactic from Brazil than Argentina’s win.

"We were freaking out, it was real drama. We tried to discuss the difference between the drama from the Brazil game compared to the Argentina v Netherlands game and we came up with some ideas," Klinsmann said at a Technical Study Group briefing.

He said since Brazil conceded a late goal in the 117th minute, they just didn’t have enough time to think or change gears and were rushed into scoring penalties. Juergen added had the case been reversed and Brazil would have sent their best shooters first, including Neymar, who had five goals to his name in this edition, the result could have been different.

"After conceding the equaliser in the 117th minute, Brazil had no time to switch gears. From the disappointment of conceding a last minute goal to the penalty shootout, there was no time to settle and approach the shootout positively.

"For Brazil, they should have maybe put their best shooter first, set the tone with the best penalty taker you have and then go down the rankings," he said.