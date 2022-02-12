FIFA Club World Cup 2021/22 final: When and where to watch Chelsea FC vs Palmeiras FC live streaming?

Chelsea FC will lock horns with the Palmeiras FC to be crowned as the World Champion in the FIFA Club World Cup 2021/22 Final on Saturday (12 February). Despite Chelsea entering the final as the favourites, they have a lot to prove and win the coveted title after having lost the title in the 2012 edition, losing to Corinthians in a shocking manner. Back then, the Corinthians had won the trophy for the second time, beating Chelsea 1-0.

For the unversed, Chelsea FC remain the only European team to have lost the Club World Cup final. On the other hand, Palmeiras FC are Brazil's most successful club. Thus, they will look to be the first side from the continent to lift the trophy after nine long years (since 2012). They are enjoying a four-match winning streak in their last five encounters and were clinical in their 2-0 semi-final win over Al-Ahly.

Where will the Chelsea FC vs Palmeiras FC FIFA CWC Final match be held?

Chelsea FC will come up against Palmeiras FC at the Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

At what time will the Chelsea FC vs Palmeiras FC FIFA CWC Final match start?

The Chelsea FC vs Palmeiras FC match will kick off at 10:00 PM IST.

Where can one watch the Chelsea FC vs Palmeiras FC FIFA CWC Final match on TV in India?

The Chelsea FC vs Palmeiras FC encounter will not be telecasted live on TV.

Where to live stream the Chelsea FC vs Palmeiras FC FIFA CWC Final match in India?

The live stream of the Chelsea FC vs Palmeiras FC face-off will be available on FIFA's YouTube channel on the YouTube app as well as on the Website.