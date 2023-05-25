Fate of Asia Cup to be decided on sidelines of IPL 2023 final - Reports

In the major development regarding the future of Asia Cup 2023, the BCCI will come up with an announcement on the sidelines of the IPL 2023 final on May 28th in Ahmedabad.

As per reports, the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has invited presidents of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan Cricket Boards for the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium. And it is during then, following an informal discussion, an announcement related to the same will be made.

"The respective presidents of the Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka Cricket Boards will grace the Tata IPL 2023 final to be held on May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. We will hold discussions with them for outlining the future course of action in relation to Asia Cup 2023," Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary and who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), said, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi had proposed a hybrid model for Asia Cup 2023 - with PCB - the hosts of the tournament this year, will host four matches in the country, while the remaining games will take place in the UAE. Replying to this, Shah played down the idea.

While the hot temperature in the UAE during September is one of the reasons why BCCI, alongside other members of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) barring PCB, had shown reluctance to play there, the Indian board had kept Sri Lanka as an option.

However, as per the report, even during the ongoing 2023, an official from the UAE cricket board was in India to discuss exploring the possibility of hosting the Asia Cup in the Gulf; but that didn't go the way they wanted either.

Also, going by the reports, the ACC members had a backdoor discussion recently, where all parties concerned have agreed to a mutual decision.

Earlier, there were reports in Pakistan that following two and fro, the BCCI has somewhat agreed to Pakistan's latest hybrid model. But it remains to be seen, amid all such talks, what decision will BCCI take.

Considering PCB has threatened to boycott the upcoming 2023 World Cup in India later this year on several occasions lately, BCCI's final call will have large scale implications going forward.