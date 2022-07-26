'Fantastic option': Former Pakistan cricketer backs young Indian player for T20 WC & Asia Cup squads

Team India is at its best in the ongoing ODI series versus hosts West Indies, in the Caribbean island. The second-stringed Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three ODIs and will go for the kill in the final match, on Wednesday (July 27).

After the ODIs, the action will shift to the five-match T20I series where regular captain Rohit Sharma will take charge of the side. During the forthcoming T20I series versus the two-time winners West Indies, Rohit & Co. will be eager to finalise their squad for this year's T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia from October-November.

Ahead of the five T20Is, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has backed a rising Indian talent to make it to the T20 WC and Asia Cup squads. "Mark my words. Arshdeep will play the third ODI and make an impact too. Arshdeep has the art, and he uses his mind while bowling. He bowls sensibly and knows how to take wickets. He can be a fantastic option for the Indian team for T20 World Cup and maybe for Asia Cup as well. Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and he can be successful being a left-arm pacer,” Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

“I want to also see Natarajan playing for India again. He can make an impact just like he did in Australia. He is a fantastic bowler, but India has currently got an incredible bowling lot. Team management has to decide how to utilize its bowlers,” Kaneria further added.

Arshdeep made his international debut during the India-England three-match T20I series opener, in Southampton early this month. He returned with 2 for 18 in 3.3 overs and has made a big impact in IPL with his variations and ability to bowl at the death as well as during the powerplay overs. So far, he has accounted for 40 scalps in 37 games for Punjab Kings (PBKS), at an economy of 8.35 and average of 26.35.

He is part of the Dhawan-led Indian team for the ongoing ODIs versus West Indies and is likely to get a game in the final encounter, in Trinidad.