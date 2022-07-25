WI vs IND: The lot are serious match-winners, says former Pakistan spinner on Men in Blue's young brigade

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has lauded Team India's youngsters after the Men in Blue's two-wicket win over West Indies in the second and penultimate ODI, held on Sunday (July 24) in Trinidad. With another win on the trot, India have also taken an unassailable 2-0 lead over the Nichoas Pooran-led hosts and will now aim for a series whitewash in the final ODI, on Wednesday (July 27).

Talking about the likes of Shreyas Iyer (63), Sanju Samson (54), Player-of-the-Match Axar Patel, etc., Kaneria lavished huge praise on the Rahul Dravid-coached Indian team's younger brigade and termed them 'serious match-winners'. India were in a tricky position in pursuit of 312 versus the Windies, being 79/3 and then in a tight spot at 256/6, but half-centurions Sanju, Iyer and Axar's late blitz (64 not out off 35 balls) took the visitors past the finish line.

Thus, Kaneria said on his Youtube channel, "The youngsters in the Indian team like Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson took responsibility after skipper Shikhar Dhawan got out (in the second ODI). This is a big thing. The lot that is coming into Indian cricket are serious match-winners - be it bowlers, all-rounders or finishers. They put an extra topping on the flavor."

"In absence of big names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah among many others, these boys have won overseas. Be it an A, B or C team, when you go overseas, conditions are against you. Hats off to the young team. Shikhar Dhawan’s captaincy has been admirable. He has rotated the bowlers very well," added the tainted spinner.

After India's series win over WI, Dhawan said at the post-match presentation, "It was a great team performance. Boys didn't lose the self belief, that is amazing. Iyer, Sanju, Axar everyone was amazing, Even Avesh came out in his debut game and scored those 11 important runs. Thanks to IPL, they perform on a huge stage. I felt that we bowled nicely. They got off to a good start. Hope and Pooran batted well. We thought if they could do it, we knew that we could do it. We started a little slow. Shubman batted well. The Iyer-Samson partnership made a huge difference. There was a run-out. But these things happen. Boys are learning. Thanks to the support staff as well."