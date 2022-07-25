WI vs IND, 2nd ODI: 'Dravid was getting tensed...' - Iyer on dressing room atmosphere in visitors' run-chase

Shikhar Dhawan-led India faced West Indies in the second and penultimate ODI, in Trinidad, on Sunday (July 24). With a 1-0 lead, India were eager to close the three-match series and managed to do the same after another last-over thriller played between both sides.

After Nicholas Pooran-led Windies opted to bat first, Shai Hope's 115 and Pooran's fifty propelled the home side to a challenging 311/6. In reply, India were in a spot of bother at 79/3 before half-centurions Sanju Samson-Shreyas Iyer's 99-run fourth-wicket stand revived the run-chase. From thereon, the Men in Blue once again lost the plot and kept conceding wickets at regular intervals.

At 256-6, the onus fell on all-rounders Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel. While the former departed for 3, Axar's career-best 64 not out, off 35 balls studded with 5 sixes, took India past the finish line with two balls and equal number of wickets in hand.

After the match, Iyer spoke about his contribution, shared what head coach Rahul Dravid was upto when the chase went down to the wire and the whole dressing room's atmosphere. "I was happy with what I scored today but unhappy with the way I was dismissed. I could have taken the team through easily. I was setting up the total and it was unfortunate that I lost my wicket. Hopefully, I can do better and score a century in the next match," said Shreyas after the game.

"Last time also it was a good catch (to dismiss him). Obviously, I can't say I threw away my wicket but I should have converted into hundreds. But I feel good to to contribute to the team's win."

Iyer added, "It was fun, to be honest. Rahul (Dravid) sir was getting very tensed, he was passing messages. But the players were very calm and composed during pressure situations."

Axar, who returned with the Player-of-the-Match for his whirlwind knock and also claiming a wicket, said at the post-match presentation, "I think this is a special one. It came at a crucial time and also helped the team to win the series. We have done the same in the IPL. We just needed to remain calm and keep the intensity up. I was playing an ODI after close to 5 years. I would want to continue performing like this for my team."

India and WI face each other in the ODI series finale on Wednesday (July 27) at the same venue. Dhawan & Co. will aim for a series whitewash over the hosts.