Throwback: When Rahul Dravid lost his cool at Mitchell Johnson in MI vs RR IPL 2013 clash – watch

India's current head coach Rahul Dravid remains a big name in world cricket. The legendary cricketer had a highly successful career as one of India's main batters during his playing days, from 1996-2021. Dravid amassed 13,288 Test and 10,889 ODI runs and is now being looked upon as a coach who can change India's fortunes and help them end their ICC-title drought since 2013.

During Dravid's playing days, he was known to be a stylish batter who strived hard for his runs in the middle. The former Indian captain could also play the aggressor's role and, hence, was a versatile batter. His on-field demeanour was that of a calm and composed player, who didn't lose his cool very often on the 22-yard cricket strip. Nonetheless, whenever Dravid got angry, it made heads turn. During IPL 2013's Qualifier 2 match, between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Dravid gave an earful to Mitchell Johnson.

Dravid had hit Johnson for a four, as RR opted to bat first, when the Aussie speedster said something to 'The Wall'. While the Indian star batter hit him for another four, on the very next delivery, Dravid responded to Johnson and their verbal spat caught everyone's attention. Here's the throwback video:

ALSO READ | From Shikhar Dhawan to Jasprit Bumrah: 7 captains Rahul Dravid has worked with as India's head coach

While Dravid started the innings on fire, he departed for a 37-ball 43. Stuart Binny's quickfire 17-ball 27 propelled the one-time winners to a decent score, i.e. 165 for 6. However, it wasn't enough as Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai chased down the target on the penultimate ball with four wickets in hand. Dwayne Smith top-scored for MI, with a 44-ball 62, but Harbhajan Singh ended as the Player-of-the-Match for his 3 for 23.

Eventually, Johnson-starrer MI went onto win the IPL 2013 edition, beating MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 23 runs in the final, played at the same venue.