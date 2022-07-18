From Shikhar Dhawan to Jasprit Bumrah: 7 captains Rahul Dravid has worked with as India's head coach

Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 06:52 PM(IST)

Rahul Dravid has worked with as many as seven captains while serving as India's head coach since the Men in Blue's tour of Sri Lanka last year. Here are the players who have operated with the former Indian captain-turned-coach:

1) Rahul Dravid with Shikhar Dhawan (Photo | BCCI)

Rahul Dravid was appointed as India's stand-in head coach when a second-stringed Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian white-ball team toured Sri Lanka last year. Thus, Dravid started his journey as the senior men's team's coach by working alongside a stand-in skipper Dhawan. Back then, Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri's Indian Test team was in England for the five-match series. The Dravid-Dhawan pair led India to a 2-1 ODI series win before losing the three T20Is by the same margin (with many key players missing out due to Covid concerns).

For the unversed, Dravid will once again resume his partnership with Dhawan in India's forthcoming three-match ODI series versus West Indies, on the Caribbean island, from June 22. Regular captain Rohit Sharma will be absent and reclaim charge of the side during the five T20Is.

(Photograph:Others)