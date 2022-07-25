He is becoming a giant in ODIs: Former India batter lauds Shreyas Iyer after his terrific knock vs West Indies

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer continued his purple patch with the willow in the second ODI against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Sunday (July 24). Iyer slammed a brilliant knock of 63 runs off 71 balls to help India beat West Indies by two wickets in the second ODI and clinch the three-match series with an unassailable lead of 2-0.

Ahead of the start of the ODI series against West Indies, there were questions raised over Iyer's spot in India's white-ball squad and his glaring weakness against short balls. However, he has managed to spark a turnaround in the ongoing ODI series against West Indies with back-to-back fifties in the first two matches.

After scoring 54 off 57 balls in the series-opener against West Indies at the same venue, Iyer followed it up with a brilliant 63-run-knock under pressure in the second ODI. He came out to bat at number three and steered India out of trouble when the visitors were reeling at 79/3 inside 18 overs in the 312-run chase.

Iyer combined with Sanju Samson (54) to add 99 runs for the fourth wicket and take India closer to victory. Axar Patel then took India over the line in the final over with a cracking unbeaten 64 off 35 balls. With the win, India sealed the series and recorded their 12th straight ODI series win against West Indies.

Former India batter Aakash Chopra heaped praise on Iyer after his terrific knock in the second ODI and said the star batter is steadily becoming a giant in the ODI format. Chopra believes despite his shortcomings against the short balls, Iyer's contributions to India in ODIs can't be undermined.

"Shreyas Iyer - he is becoming a giant of the ODI format. He has struck one century, he has 11 half-centuries, he has played just 25-odd ODI matches in total, and he is gun," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"The short-ball problem, T20s and Test matches, let's not talk about that. He has been ruling the roost in this format. I remember his Hamilton ton as well. He is also asking the question that once everyone is available, how will you keep him out," he added.

Iyer has been the highest run-getter for India so far in the ongoing ODI series against West Indies with 117 runs from two matches at an average of 58.50 and a strike rate of 91.41. Iyer will be hopeful of continuing his fine form when India lock horns with the hosts in the third and final ODI of the series on Wednesday (July 27).