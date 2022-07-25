India surpass Pakistan to create world record for most consecutive bilateral ODI series wins against a team

India set a new world record for most bilateral ODI series wins against a team as they defeated West Indies by 2 runs in the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series on Sunday (July 24). It was yet another nail-biter between the two sides at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on Sunday as Axar Patel guided the Men in Blue to a thrilling win in the final over of the game.

After winning the first ODI by 3 runs, India made it two wins in a row with their thrilling win in the second ODI on Sunday. The Men in Blue took an unassailable lead of 2-0 to clinch the three-match series and create a new world record for most consecutive ODI series wins against a single team.

India bagged their 12th consecutive ODI series win against West Indies on Sunday, surpassing Pakistan's tally of 11 straight ODI series wins against Zimbabwe to set a new record. India have not lost a bilateral ODI series against West Indies since 2007. Meanwhile, Pakistan have not lost an ODI series against Zimbabwe since 1996.

Most consecutive bilateral ODI series wins against a single team:

12 India vs West Indies (2007-2022)

11 Pakistan vs Zimbabwe (1996-2021)

10 Pakistan vs West Indies (1999-2022)

9 South Africa vs Zimbabwe (1995-2018)

9 India vs Sri Lanka (2007-2021)

Talking about the game, West Indies came all guns blazing after winning the toss and opting to bat first at the Queen's Park Oval. Playing his 100th match, West Indies opener Shai Hope slammed a brilliant knock of 115 runs off 135 balls laced with 8 fours and 3 sixes to give the hosts a superb start.

Captain Nicholas Pooran too played a brilliant knock of 74 runs to propel West Indies to a strong total of 311 runs in 50 overs. In reply, India rode on half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer (63), Sanju Samson (54) and Axar (64*) to chase down the target of 312 runs with two balls to spare.

With the win, India clinched the series and will be looking to aim for a clean sweep when they lock horns with West Indies in the third and final ODI of the series at the same venue on Wednesday (July 27).