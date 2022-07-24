My aim is to win Asia Cup, T20 World Cup 2022 for India, ready to do anything for the team: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has not enjoyed the best of form so far in 2022 and has struggled to score runs consistently for Team India. However, the senior batter is desperate to bounce back and has vowed to do 'anything for the team' to help the Men in Blue win the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup this year. Kohli is currently not in action in India's ongoing ODI series against West Indies as he has been rested from the three-match rubber.

The Indian run machine is expected to make his comeback for the Men in Blue in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022. One of the best batters in the present era, Kohli was once scoring centuries for fun in international cricket but has witnessed a massive dip in form over the last couple of years.

His last century for India came in November 2019 and Kohli is on the verge of completing 1,000 without an international ton for the first time in his career. However, despite his poor form, Kohli has been backed by several former cricketers and the Indian team management to bounce back with the Asia Cup 2022 and T20 World Cup 2022 lined up this year.

Kohli had a below-par IPL 2022 campaign for Royal Challengers Bangalore following which he was rested for the South Africa T20I series at home. Kohli made his comeback in India's recently-concluded tour of England but his flop show continued as the batting maestro could only manage 76 runs in 6 innings across formats against England.

Also Read: India aim for world record with 12th consecutive ODI series win against West Indies

His woeful run with the willow sparked debate over his spot in India's T20I team with several experts suggesting Kohli should be dropped. However, the senior Indian batter has decided to respond to his critics and has vowed to do anything for the Indian team to help them win the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup this year.

"My main aim is to help India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup, and for that, I am ready to do anything for the team," Kohli said in a statement released by Star Sports.

The giving us another reason to #BelieveInBlue!



Get your game face on & cheer for @imVkohli & #TeamIndia in their quest to win the #AsiaCup 2022 !



Starts Aug 27 | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/Ie3119rKyw — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 23, 2022 ×

The 33-year-old had missed the last edition of the Asia Cup due to workload issues where Rohit Sharma guided the Men in Blue to a memorable triumph in 2018. India will be heading into the Asia Cup as the defending champions this year and will be hoping for a good show from Kohli, who is the sixth-highest run-getter in the history of the competition.

Also Read: I will be fearing an Indian team that has Kohli in it: Ricky Ponting urges India to not drop star batter

The Asia Cup 2022 was scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka in August this year but the tournament is now set to be played in the UAE. Asia Cup will be played in the T20I format this year keeping in mind the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia later this year.