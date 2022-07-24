India aim to create new world record with 12th consecutive ODI series win against West Indies

India will be looking to make it two wins in a row and clinch the ongoing three-match ODI series against West Indies when they lock horns with the hosts in the 2nd ODI at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. India defeated West Indies by 3 runs in a thrilling encounter to win the series-opener and go 1-0 up in the series.

It was a nail-biter between the two sides in the first ODI at the Queen's Park Oval where batters dominated the proceedings. Batting first, India got off to a brilliant start as stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan (97) combined with his opening partner Shubman Gill (64) to post a 119-run stand for the first wicket.

After the half-centuries from the two openers, Shreyas Iyer too notched up a fifty to help India post 308 runs on the board. West Indies came close to chasing down the target with the help of fifties from Kyle Mayers (75) and Brandon King (54) but Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj successfully defended 15 runs in the last over to secure a thrilling win for India.

India have a chance to clinch the three-match series with an unassailable 2-0 lead when they take on West Indies in the 2nd ODI on Sunday. The Men in Blue are also on the verge of creating a world record if they can manage to beat West Indies. India are currently on a winning streak of 11 series against West Indies and this will be their 12th successive ODI series victory against the hosts.

If India manage to beat West Indies and clinch the ODI series it will become an ODI world record as no team has previously managed to win 11 back-to-back bilateral ODI series against a single team. India are currently on level terms with Pakistan, who have also won 11 straight ODI series against Zimbabwe.

India have not lost an ODI series against West Indies since 2007 and will be hopeful of keeping their winning streak intact this year as well. India are unlikely to make any changes to their playing XI for the second ODI but will be hopeful of a better show from the bowlers in the absence of senior pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.