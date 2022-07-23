'You might see him going': Ravi Shastri claims Hardik Pandya may quit ODI cricket after 2023 World Cup

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has made a bold claim regarding Hardik Pandya's future in ODI cricket after England all-rounder Ben Stokes shockingly retired from the fifty-over format earlier this week. Stokes announced his retirement from ODIs stating that he feels it is 'unsustainable' for him to continue playing in all three formats of the game.

Stokes' shock retirement from ODI has sparked a massive debate over the extreme workload on cricketers who play all three formats of the game these days. It has put the spotlight on the packed schedule of cricketers and how the continuous action is taking a toll on their physical and mental health.

Amid the debate over players' packed schedules, Shastri had suggested players will soon start selecting formats they want to play and walk away from the ones they don't want to feature in. Citing the example of India's star all-rounder Pandya, Shastri said he is very clear in his mind he wants to play only T20 cricket going forward.

Pandya used to be a vital cog in the Indian squad across formats but is currently focused on only playing limited-overs cricket for Team India ever since recovering from his back injury. Shastri believes Pandya might decide to quit ODIs and walk away from the fifty-over format after hanging around till next year's ODI World Cup.

"50-over format might be pushed back but it can still survive if you focus just on the World Cup. From the ICC's point of view, paramount importance should be given to World Cups, whether it is T20 World Cup or 50-over World Cup, the bucks have to increase. Test cricket will always remain because of the importance it brings to the game. You have players already choosing what formats they want to play. Take a Hardik Pandya. He wants to play T20 cricket and he is very clear in his mind that 'I do not want to play anything else," Shastri said on Sky Sports.

"He will play the 50-over cricket because there is a World Cup in India next year. After that, you might see him going from that as well. You will see a similar thing happening with other players, they will start choosing formats, they have every right to," added the former India head coach.

Pandya, who made his debut for Team India in 2016, has since gone on to become one of the finest all-rounders in world cricket. He has so far played 11 Tests, 66 ODIs and 63 T20Is for India, amassing 532, 1386 and 770 runs in the three formats respectively. He has also scalped a total of 148 wickets across all three formats in international cricket.