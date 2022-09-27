Fan blames MS Dhoni for Irfan Pathan's short career, former India all-rounder's response wins hearts

Irfan Pathan had a meteoric rise in international cricket after making his debut for the Indian team in 2003. At a time when India were in desperate need of quality fast bowlers, Irfan's emergence came as a breath of fresh air as he made batters dance to his tunes with his pace and swing.

Pathan made his debut for India in a Test against Australia in Adelaide in 2003 and soon went on to become one of the key members of the Indian pace attack across formats. He also developed his batting skills and was looked at as a proper all-rounder.

He was part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup-winning team under MS Dhoni in 2007 but couldn't make the cut for the ODI World Cup in 2011 which India won after defeating Sri Lanka in the final. Pathan's dwindling form and fitness issues saw him lose his spot in the Indian squad after 2012 as his downfall began.

He last played for India in 2012 and failed to make his comeback to the team before retiring in 2020. He is currently playing for Bhilwara Kings in the Legends League Cricket and has impressed some fans with his performances despite being 37 and not having played much competitive cricket recently.

A fan took to Twitter to blame MS Dhoni and the former Indian team management for Pathan's short international career. The all-rounder noticed the tweet and came up with a classy response to the fan which won the hearts of many on Twitter.

"Every time I see Irfan Pathan in these leagues, i curse MS & his management even more...I can't believe, he played last white ball game at the age of just 29...Perfect no. 7, any team would die for..But India played Jaddu, even Binny #LegendsLeagueCricket," said the fan in a tweet.

"Don't blame any one. Thank you for love," Pathan responded.

Pathan played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is for India in his short but eventful international career. He picked up 100, 173 and 28 wickets in the three formats respectively, and also notched up 2821 runs in the three formats combined.