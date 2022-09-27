Nepal seeks Interpol's help to find fugitive cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane amid rape allegations

Nepal police have sought the help of Interpol to find the country's fugitive cricket star Sandeep Lamichhane. The suspended Nepal cricket team captain was accused of rape by a 17-year-old following which a Nepal court issued an arrest warrant against him earlier this month.

However, Lamichhane has failed to return back home for the investigation and has remained silent about his whereabouts so far. He was playing in the Caribbean Premier League when the arrest warrant was issued against him. The suspended Nepal cricket team skipper took to social media to announce he had decided to pull out of the tournament and will return home soon.

However, Lamichhane has failed to return home in time which has led the Nepal police to seek Interpol's help in locating him. The leg-spinner is said to have remained in the Caribbean after pulling out of the tournament. After the Nepal police's request, Interpol issued a 'diffusion' notice against the fugitive cricketer on Sunday urging member nations to help in locating him.

"We hope this will help the arrest of Lamichhane for the investigation of a rape complaint case against him," Nepal police spokesperson Tek Prasad Rai was quoted as saying by AFP.

On Sunday, Lamichhane had taken to Facebook to voe that he will soon return to Nepal in order to fight the allegations levelled against him. Explaining the delay in his return back home, the 22-year-old had said he is in isolation following the arrest warrant which took a toll on him physically and mentally.

Lamichhane rose to fame in 2018 when he became Nepal's first cricketer to bag a contract in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was roped in by Delhi Capitals and spent two seasons with the team before being released. He has since been a T20 globetrotter and continues to ply his trade in different franchise leagues across the world.

He was suspended as the captain of the Nepal cricket team after an arrest warrant was issued against him following the rape allegations. Lamicchane has so far played 30 ODIs and 44 T20Is for Nepal and has a total of 154 wickets to his name in the two formats combined.