'I'll stay in my crease from now on' - Charlie Dean reacts to her run-out dismissal by Deepti Sharma

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India infliced a 3-0 whitewash over hosts England by winning the third and final ODI by 16 runs at Lord's on September 24 (Saturday). In a low-scoring thriller, India were dismissed for a paltry 169 in 45.4 overs after being asked to bat first. In reply, the Indian bowlers stood tall and reduced England to 118-9 before Charlie Dean-Freya Davies' last-wicket stand kept England alive in the run-chase.

In the 44th over of the run-chase, all-rounder Deepti Sharma dismissed Charlie by running her out as the English batter kept leaving her crease at the non-striker's end at regular intervals during her knock. Seeing the batter taking advantage by leaving the crease beforehand, Deepti pulled off a run-out to take India to a 16-run win in Jhulan Goswami's farewell game.

While the run-out is clearly within the laws of the game, the dismissal sparked a huge debate online. On her return to India, Deepti told reporters that Harman & Co. had warned Charlie for leaving the crease before they pulled off a run-out. Now, Charlie Dean (who was dismissed for 35) has finally reacted to her dismissal.

In a post on Instagram, Charlie hinted at accepting her fault. Posting a number of pictures from the iconic game at Lord's , she captioned, "An interesting end to the summer. What an honour it is to play at lords in England colours. I guess I’ll just stay in my crease from now on."

With a lot of hullabaloo regarding the dismissal, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) -- regarded as the custodians of both laws and spirit of the game -- shared a statement saying, "Whilst yesterday was indeed an unusual end to an exciting match, it was properly officiated and should not be considered as anything more."

Meanwhile, many former and active cricketers have also shared their opinions on the run-out by Deepti. The likes of R Ashwin, Jason Gillespie, Alex Hales, Tabriaz Shamsi, etc. have backed the dismissal whereas the likes of Michael Vaughan, Matthew Hoggard, Sam Billings, etc. criticised it.