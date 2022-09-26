Mankad dismissal: Deepti Sharma opens up on Charlie Dean's run-out, reveals she was 'warned'

India women's cricket team faced England in the third and final ODI, at Lord's, on Saturday (September 24) with a 2-0 lead in their kitty. With Jhulan Goswami playing her last international match, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian eves were desperate to give her a fitting farewell and not become complacent with the series already in their pocket.

Opting to bowl first, England dismissed India for a paltry 169. Smriti Mandhana (50) and Deepti Sharma's 68 were the only stand-out batting performances. Later, the Indian bowlers rose to the occasion and reduced the hosts to 65 for 7. From thereon, Charlotte Dean (47) led her side's recovery before Deepti ran her out as the former kept leaving her crease at the non-striker's end at regular intervals. After resorting to the controversial dismissal, which is within the laws of the game, Deepti addressed the reporters after returning to India.

"It was a part of our plan because we had warned her and she was doing it again and again. Whatever we did was as per the rules. We had also told the umpire about it," Deepti told reporters after arriving in India.