Ajinkya Rahane opens up on asking Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave the field during Duleep Trophy final

The fifth and final day of the Duleep Trophy summit clash saw a controversy emerge out. Yashasvi Jaiswal, the star performer for Ajinkya Rahane-led West Zone's big win, was asked to leave the field by his captain for disciplinary issues. The Rajasthan Royals' (RR) star was constantly chirping around and sledging the opposition batter Ravi Teja.

At first, Teja brought the matter in front of match officials, who asked Jaiswal to mend his on-field antics. Despite being warned twice by the officials, the 20-year-old continued to sledge the batter and did not pay heed to the instructions given to him. When the situation went out of hand, captain Rahane stepped in and asked his teammate to leave the field on disciplinary grounds.

Here's the viral video of the incident, which took place during the opening session of the fifth and final day's play:

Batter Ravi Teja was having some issues with Yashasvi Jaiswal, so after warning him first and seeing it still happen, Captain Ajinkya Rahane tells his own teammate to leave the field!pic.twitter.com/R1sPozKFjF — 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) September 25, 2022 ×

After the match, in which West Zone beat South Zone by a whopping 294-run margin, Rahane explained the reason behind sending Jaiswal off the 22-yard cricket strip. "You have to follow the rules and respect the game, your opponents, and the umpires. That's the way I have always played my cricket and I will continue to do so. There are certain things you must follow on the field. If you don't, you get off the field. This is my mantra," Rahane said in the post-match conference.

"I believe in always respecting your opponents, umpires and match officials. So, you have to handle certain incidents in a certain manner," the former Indian Test vice-captain added.

In the match, West Zone were bundled out for 270 in the first innings and conceded a vital 57-run lead to South Zone, who were dismissed for 327. In West Zone's second innings, Jaiswal stood tall with a splendid 265 runs from 323 balls to take his side's total to 585 for 4 declared. In reply, South Zone perished for a moderate 234 in pursuit of a mammoth 529, losing the title by a humongous margin.