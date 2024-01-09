EXPLAINED: Why Novak Djokovic is favourite to win Australian Open 2024 men's singles title

The Australian Open 2024 will raise curtains in less than a week as top stars in the world of tennis gather to stamp their authority on the first Grand Slam of the year. Like any other year, the Australian Open will be ready to serve tennis fans a treat with big names like Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz and others getting ready to claim glory. The 2024 Australian Open could go down in the history books as Serbia’s greatest and one of the best players of his generation, Djokovic hunts for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam.

Why is Djokovic favourite to win Australian Open?

Making his 19th appearance at the Australian Open this year, the 36-year-old has not lost a match in the first Grand Slam of the year since 2018. With an impeccable record in the competition history, he has tasted defeat only eight times in the excruciating heat of Melbourne. He holds a win-loss record of 89-8 at the Australian Open and remains the most successful player in the men’s division with 10 titles. Hyeong Chung was the last player to beat Djokovic at the Australian Open in the Round of 16 in 2018 and since then no one has come close to getting the better of the Serb.

Form

Despite turning 36 in 2023, age is just a number for the World No. 1, who for the second time in his career reached the final of all four Grand Slams (previously in 2021). With a record of 27-1 at the Grand Slams in 2023, Djokovic’s form will be a major concern for anyone who tries to dethrone him at the Australia Open. The 10-time Australian Open champion’s only Grand Slam defeat came against Carlos Alcaraz at the Wimbledon final which he lost in five sets.

Remarkably, since 2020, only three players have beaten Djokovic in a Grand Slam match, which is further evidence of his domination - Daniil Medvedev (2021 US Open), Rafael Nadal (2022 French Open) and Alcaraz (2023 Wimbledon). To add to his Grand Slam success, Djokovic also won the 2023 ATP World Tour finals in Turin cementing his legacy as one of the finest in the sport’s history.

Competition

In the current circuit, the likes of Alcaraz, Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and others will be excited to get the better of the Serb. Djokovic currently holds a head-to-head record of 3-2 against Alcaraz, having won three of the last four meetings including the ATP World Tour semifinals. Against Medvedev, Djokovic has a head-to-head record of 10-5 and has lost only once to the Russian since the 2021 US Open final defeat. Djokovic has won five of the last six matches and has a clear edge.

To make matters interesting, close friend Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the Australian Open due to injury and will not participate in this year’s competition. Roger Federer’s retirement in September 2022 also means he is the lone warrior from the big three of modern-day tennis. To put it in perspective, the big three of Djokovic, Nadal and Federer have won 63 of the last 75 Grand Slam singles titles.

Experience

The Australian Open 2024 will see Djokovic’s hunt for the 11th title at the prestigious tournament as he looks to add another feather to his hat. However, with Nadal pulling out, Stanislas Wawrinka (in 2014) remains the only former champion to enter the main draw. Interestingly, the entire roster of the men’s singles division combines for 11 Grand Slam titles while Djokovic alone has 24 titles (Ten Australian, seven Wimbledon, four US Open and three French Open titles).

Place in history books

If successful in winning the Australian Open, Djokovic will become the most successful tennis player with 25 Grand Slam singles titles. Remarkably, he would leapfrog the legacy of Margaret Court in her own backyard as Djokovic is currently level with the great Aussie tennis star with 24 Grand Slam titles. A win at the tournament will also see him go level with Court’s other record - Most Australian Open titles won. The legendary player won 11 Australian Open titles in the 1960s while Djokovic has 10 in the last 16 years.