India pacer Mohammed Shami receives prestigious Arjuna Award from President Droupadi Murmu - Watch
India pacer Mohammed Shami received the prestigious Arjuna Award from President Droupadi Murmu at the National Sports Awards on Tuesday (Jan 9) in New Delhi. Shami was honoured for his stellar run in the ODI World Cup at home last year.
On Tuesday (Jan 9), Indian pacer Mohammed Shami was bestowed with the Arjuna Award by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu at the National Sports Awards. Shami's name was recommended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) following his sensational run in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he finished with the most wickets (24) with a best of 7 for 57 in the semi-final match versus New Zealand.
Ahead of receiving the prestigious award, Shami had said, "This award is a dream, life passes and people are not able to win this award. I am happy that I have been nominated for this award."
Other Arjuna Award winners include Murali Sreeshankar (Athletics), Aditi Swami (Archery), Diksha Dagar( (Golf), Pawan Kumar (Kabaddi), Sunil Kumar (Wrestling), Ajay Reddy (Blind Cricket), etc.
HERE IS THE VIDEO OF SHAMI RECEIVING THE ARJUNA AWARD (SECOND-HIGHEST SPORTING HONOUR OF INDIA)
#WATCH | Delhi: Mohammed Shami received the Arjuna Award from President Droupadi Murmu at the National Sports Awards. pic.twitter.com/znIqdjf0qS— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024
Talking about Shami's performance in the ODI WC, he was not part of the Indian playing XI for the first four games. An injury to Hardik Pandya led to his entry into the XI and Shami made a mark in his very first game, versus New Zealand in Dharamshala, with a 5 for 54. He attained another five-fer in India's face-off versus Sri Lanka in the group stage, with a 5 for 18 before claiming his third five-wicket haul in the mega tournament, during the semifinal encounter versus the Kiwis where he accounted for 7 for 57 in a high-scoring thriller.
Apart from Shami, as many as 25 more athletes were bestowed with the Arjuna Award; a list majorly dominated by India's top performers in their historic run in the 2023 Asian Games in China. In the showpiece event, India outperformed themselves with a record tally of 107 medals.