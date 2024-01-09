India pacer Mohammed Shami receives prestigious Arjuna Award from President Droupadi Murmu - Watch

On Tuesday (Jan 9), Indian pacer Mohammed Shami was bestowed with the Arjuna Award by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu at the National Sports Awards. Shami's name was recommended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) following his sensational run in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he finished with the most wickets (24) with a best of 7 for 57 in the semi-final match versus New Zealand.

Ahead of receiving the prestigious award, Shami had said, "This award is a dream, life passes and people are not able to win this award. I am happy that I have been nominated for this award."

HERE IS THE VIDEO OF SHAMI RECEIVING THE ARJUNA AWARD (SECOND-HIGHEST SPORTING HONOUR OF INDIA)

#WATCH | Delhi: Mohammed Shami received the Arjuna Award from President Droupadi Murmu at the National Sports Awards. pic.twitter.com/znIqdjf0qS — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024

Talking about Shami's performance in the ODI WC, he was not part of the Indian playing XI for the first four games. An injury to Hardik Pandya led to his entry into the XI and Shami made a mark in his very first game, versus New Zealand in Dharamshala, with a 5 for 54. He attained another five-fer in India's face-off versus Sri Lanka in the group stage, with a 5 for 18 before claiming his third five-wicket haul in the mega tournament, during the semifinal encounter versus the Kiwis where he accounted for 7 for 57 in a high-scoring thriller.