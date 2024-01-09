Recently retired Australia batter David Warner continues to make headlines as he gets ready for the upcoming challenges in the T20I format. Warner, 37, bid adieu to the Test and ODI format earlier in the month as he now starts a new chapter in the twilight of his career. While Warner will go down as a legend of the game in Australia, his career was not short of controversies as he opened up on the 2018 sandpaper gate saga which had seen him suspended. The southpaw is set to release an autobiography where he will be revealing some behind-the-screen instances from his illustrious career.

What did Warner say

“My side of the story ... that can be told whenever. There are probably some things in the book that are definitely going to be related to 2018, but it’s not potentially going to be around what I know, what others know, because then it just becomes a tit-for-tat – it’s not that kind of story,” Warner said while speaking to the Prairie Club Fire podcast with Michael Vaughan and Adam Gilchrist.

Warner’s 2018 ball-tampering incident had left everyone in shock which also saw him miss out on becoming the permanent skipper of the national side. Despite his career having plenty of highs, the 2018 Cape Town Test was a big low for Warner where he along with Cameron Bancroft and Steve Smith were seen altering the ball for which they were charged. Warner was later seen emotional during the press conference in 2018 where he accepted his mistakes.

“There’s definitely a book in the pipeline, and I think it will be an interesting read. There’s going to be a lot of things in that book that I think are going to raise some eyebrows,” Warner was quoted as saying.

“I’ll have to edit a few chapters now, there’s a few more that have been added. It was 1500 pages, now it’s probably 2000.”