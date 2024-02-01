Euro 2024: UEFA announces 21 base camps including hosts Germany, England

UEFA on Thursday announced the locations of the 21 base camps for teams participating in Euro 2024 in Germany, just over four months before the opening match in Munich.

The final three teams to play at the tournament will be confirmed after a qualification round in March.

Host nation Germany will be based in the northern Bavarian town of Herzogenaurach, the headquarters of kit manufacturer Adidas, having been based in Berlin for the 2006 World Cup.

Champions Italy will be based in Iserlohn, close to Dortmund, while 2016 winners Portugal will set up camp next to an 800-year old monastery near Harsewinkel.

Euro 2020 runners up England will be based on a golf resort in the central German village of Blankenhain, near Leipzig.

England manager Gareth Southgate said in 2023 he wanted a secluded venue where players could bring their families, avoiding a repeat of the off-field chaos which disrupted the Three Lions' 2006 World Cup campaign in Germany.

Fellow tournament favourites France will set up camp in the western city of Paderborn.

The tournament guidelines require each team to move in at least five days before their first match.

Each team is required to host at least one public training session at their camp.

Ten host cities have been announced for the tournament, with the final played in the historic Olympic Stadium in the capital Berlin.