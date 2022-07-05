England vs India, 5th Test: How will the weather hold up on Day 5 of series finale in Edgbaston?

After four pulsating days of cricket in Edgbaston, Birmingham, India and England will gear up for the five-match Test series' final day on Tuesday (July 05). In a series which has lasted for a year, with the final Test being rescheduled by more than ten months, both sides still have all to play for with the scoreline 2-1 in favour of India.

While India will turn up on the 22-yard cricket pitch with only 119 more runs to defend, in defence of 378, Ben Stokes & Co. will start as favourites being well-placed at 259-3 courtesy of an unbroken 150-run fourth-wicket stand between half-centurions Joe Root (76*) and Jonny Bairstow (72 not out). Here's how the weather is expected to hold up for the final day's play:

According to the AccuWeather, there's about only 4 percent chance of rain at Edgbaston during the day time. The sky would, however, be partly covered by clouds. The chances of rain are still fairly slim. Hence, if India are to win the contest, Jasprit Bumrah & Co. will have to buckle up and be at their very best to trigger a collapse of the English batting line-up on Day 5

India have dominated the final Test in Edgbaston, Birmingham. After posting 416, they managed to dismiss England for 284. Bumrah & Co., however, couldn't bat England out of contest after being dismissed for 245, setting up a challenging 378-run target. While it remains a big score, the visitors missed the chance of posting a target above 450 and apply more presure on the English batting line-up. Will Stokes-led hosts resorting to an aggressive approach with the bat nowadays, they have given India a lot to think about before the final day's play.