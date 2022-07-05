ENG vs IND, 5th Test: ECB reacts after Indian fans racially abused during penultimate day's play

India's tour of Australia in 2020/21 saw a huge controversy when Md Siraj complained of being racially abused by a group of fans in the third and penultimate Test at the SCG, Sydney. In the highly-competitive series between two top sides, the racism incident was a huge dent. In the ongoing India-England five-match Test series finale, in Edgbaston, Birmingham, another such racism incident got reported during the fourth and penultimate day's play on Monday (July 04).

Amid an intense and highly-competitive Test series decider between India and England, a section of English fans reportedly racially abused the Indian spectators at the stands. Many such fans took to social media to vent out their frustration and report the humiliating incident. In addition, they claimed that the stewards present at the venue asked them to sit down, allowing the abuse to go on.

The most disgusting racist behaviour and language I have ever seen and experienced today @Edgbaston. Never in my life did I expect this could happen. Racism is rife in 2022. @ECB_cricket #NoRoomforRacism #ENGvIND #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/9ZvkA3fSCa — Dhruv Patel (@Dh2uv) July 4, 2022 ×

#racism #ENGvIND #Edgbaston #verbalabuse Disappointed to hear and see racist slur against Indian players @imShard and @mdsirajofficial by the spectators in the south lower stand at Edgaston, UK.



Cricket is no longer a gentlemen's game here in the UK :( pic.twitter.com/WmqFPjUh8P — pavan (@pspavan007) July 4, 2022 ×

Racist behaviour at @Edgbaston towards Indian fans in block 22 Eric Hollies. People calling us Curry C**ts and paki bas****s. We reported it to the stewards and showed them the culprits at least 10 times but no response and all we were told is to sit in our seats. @ECB_cricket pic.twitter.com/GJPFqbjIbz — Lacabamayang!!!!!!! (@AnilSehmi) July 4, 2022 ×

The England Cricket Board (ECB) also took note of the incident and issued a statement saying: "We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today's Test match. We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston who will investigate. There is no place for racism in cricket. Edgbaston has been working hard to create a safe and inclusive working environment."

The Warwickshire County Cricket Club also followed suit and released a statement. Stuart Cain, the chief executive of the County, pointed out: "I'm gutted by these reports as we're working hard to make Edgbaston a safe, welcoming environment for all."

"Having seen the initial tweets, I've spoken personally to the gentleman who raised them and we're now speaking to the stewards in this area to establish what happened. Nobody should be subject to any form of abuse at Edgbaston. So, once we've got all the facts, we will make sure this issue is addressed swiftly," he added.

Talking about the fifth and final Test, England ended Day 4's play in a commanding position, being 259 for 3 in pursuit of 378 to level the series 2-2. India need to pick the remaining seven wickets but only have 119 more runs to defend.